WORLD
3 MIN READ
Argentina Congress begins debate on legalising abortion
A close vote is likely on Thursday and if it passes, the measure would go to the Senate. President Mauricio Macri says he opposes abortion, but would not veto the bill.
Argentina Congress begins debate on legalising abortion
Pro-choice activists demonstrate outside the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires, calling for the approval of a bill that would legalise abortion. / AFP
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
June 14, 2018

Argentina's legislature on Wednesday began debating a measure that would allow elective abortions in the first 14 weeks of gestation. 

It's a debate that has sharply divided the homeland of Pope Francis.

Crowds of supporters and opponents of the measure have been watching the debate on large screens set up outside Congress.

Abortion-rights student demonstrators also occupied about a dozen public schools in the capital.

'Abortion needs to be legalised'

"I am here because we have the full right to decide over our bodies, abortion needs to be legalised," said Diana Silvero, a pro-legal abortion activist.

"Women and trans people will continue carrying out abortions, be it legal or not but by making it legal, what will change is that the young women in marginalised situations will stop dying (due to having unsafe or clandestine abortions) because the rich can pay for (safe) abortions."

Activists in favour of legalised abortion claim about a third of maternal deaths in the South American country are related to clandestine abortions.

A close vote is likely on Thursday. If it passes, the measure would go to the Senate.

President Mauricio Macri says he opposes abortion, but would not veto the bill.

RECOMMENDED

Change in constitution sought

"This is not about dogmatic, philosophical or religious questions, our legal system in Argentina and the international pacts to which we adhere to guarantee life from the moment of conception," said Jose Cano, National Deputy for Radical party. 

"For the congress to move forward in sanctioning a reform of this nature, first we need to change the constitution."

Argentina allows abortion only in cases of rape or risks to a woman's health.

Rights groups have criticised a requirement for a judge's permission, which often results in lengthy delays or denial of the procedure.

Deeply Catholic tradition

Like most of Latin America, Argentina has a deeply Catholic tradition, which Catholic and Christian churches opposing the measure.

Latin America and the Caribbean have some of the world's most restrictive abortion laws, with six countries in the region operating blanket bans.

Argentina's neighbour Uruguay is an outlier in Latin America in permitting abortions. 

A Chilean court last year upheld a law legalising abortion in certain cases. Chile had been one of only a handful of countries worldwide where the procedure was banned without exception.

If Argentina legalises abortion, it would be the largest country in Latin America to do so.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims