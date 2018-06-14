Argentina's legislature on Wednesday began debating a measure that would allow elective abortions in the first 14 weeks of gestation.

It's a debate that has sharply divided the homeland of Pope Francis.

Crowds of supporters and opponents of the measure have been watching the debate on large screens set up outside Congress.

Abortion-rights student demonstrators also occupied about a dozen public schools in the capital.

'Abortion needs to be legalised'

"I am here because we have the full right to decide over our bodies, abortion needs to be legalised," said Diana Silvero, a pro-legal abortion activist.

"Women and trans people will continue carrying out abortions, be it legal or not but by making it legal, what will change is that the young women in marginalised situations will stop dying (due to having unsafe or clandestine abortions) because the rich can pay for (safe) abortions."

Activists in favour of legalised abortion claim about a third of maternal deaths in the South American country are related to clandestine abortions.

A close vote is likely on Thursday. If it passes, the measure would go to the Senate.

President Mauricio Macri says he opposes abortion, but would not veto the bill.