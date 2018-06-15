China has reaffirmed its commitment to UN sanctions against North Korea until full denuclearisation of the regime is achieved, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said after meeting Chinese officials on Thursday.

Beijing's suggestion followed Tuesday's historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that the UN Security Council could consider easing sanctions if Pyongyang fulfilled its obligations.

Speaking to reporters after talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, Pompeo said, "China has reaffirmed its commitment to honouring the UN Security Council resolutions."

The resolutions "have mechanisms for relief contained in them and we agreed that at the appropriate time that those would be considered," Pompeo said.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has more.

But he added, "we have made very clear that the sanctions and the economic relief that North Korea will receive will only happen after the full denuclearisation, the complete denuclearisation of North Korea."