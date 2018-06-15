China vowed on Friday to strike back quickly if the United States hurts its interests, hours before US President Donald Trump was due to unveil revisions to a tariff list targeting $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Washington and Beijing appeared increasingly to be headed toward a trade war after several rounds of negotiations failed to resolve US complaints over Chinese industrial policy, market access and a $375 billion trade gap.

"If the United States takes unilateral, protectionist measures, harming China's interests, we will quickly react and take necessary steps to resolutely protect our fair, legitimate rights," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular daily news briefing.

TRT World's Patrick Fok reports from Hong Kong.

Trump was due to give details later on Friday of a revised list of 800 product categories, down from 1,300, according to an administration official and an industry source familiar with the list.

Trump has made up his mind to impose "pretty significant" tariffs on Chinese goods, another administration official said on Thursday.

But his calls for billions in tariffs could complicate his efforts to maintain China's support in his negotiations with North Korea.

Timing unclear

It remained unclear when Trump would impose the tariffs if he decides to do so. Several industry lobbyists said they expected the move to come as early as Friday, with publication of a Federal Register notice, or it could be put off until next week.