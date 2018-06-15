Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker is claiming diplomatic immunity from ongoing bankruptcy proceedings in the UK on the basis that he is an ambassador for the Central African Republic, British media reported on Friday.

Lawyers for Becker, a former world number one, lodged a claim on Thursday in the UK's High Court asserting immunity after he was appointed a sports attache for the Central African Republic in April, the Press Association (PA) said.

Becker – who won six Grand Slams in the 1980s and 90s – was declared bankrupt by a London court in June 2017 for failing to pay a long-standing debt.

But his lawyers argue his position as attache to the European Union on sporting, cultural and humanitarian affairs is covered by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Johnson's consent needed

This means the consent of UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his counterpart in Bangui is needed before Becker is subjected to any legal proceedings, his lawyers said, according to the PA.

"The decision to commence bankruptcy proceedings against me was both unjustified and unjust," Becker said, the PA reported.

"A bunch of anonymous and unaccountable bankers and bureaucrats pushed me into a completely unnecessary declaration of bankruptcy, which has inflicted a whole heap of damage on me, both commercially and professionally, and on those close to me."