Forces from a Saudi-led coalition were poised to enter the airport of Yemen's main port, Hudaida, on Friday as the Saudi-led alliance prepare to try to seize the city from Houthi rebels in the biggest battle of a three-year war.

Coalition warplanes pounded coastal areas southeast of the city as residents marked the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan by gathering at dawn in an open area for Eid al Fitr prayers.

"Many warplanes were flying low over the city during the prayers," one resident of the heavily defended city said.

Forces of the western-backed coalition, led by Emirati troops, have advanced to within metres of the airport, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television quoted Yemeni military officials as saying.

Warplanes also struck the main road linking Hudaida to the capital Sanaa to block reinforcements to the Houthis, the Iran-aligned movement that controls the capital and most of Yemen's populated areas.

Details of casualties were not immediately known, but AFP reported that heavy fighting had left at least 39 people dead on Thursday, a day after the assault on Hudaida began.

The Houthis suffered 30 fatalities on Thursday in the clashes, medical sources told AFP.

Nine pro-government troops were killed in the same area, the medics said. Military sources said the deaths were caused by mines and snipers.

An AFP correspondent south of Hudaida airport reported seeing ambulances evacuating dead and wounded government loyalist fighters as reinforcements headed towards the front line.

The United Arab Emirates, a driving force in the coalition, said four of its troops were killed on the first day of the offensive.

The United Nations, which says the war has created the world's most pressing humanitarian crisis, is struggling to avert disruption to Hudaida.

The port is the main lifeline for food aid to a country where 8.4 million people are facing starvation. A UN diplomatic source said five commercial vessels were offloading at the port.

"I urge all parties to the conflict to meet their obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and take active steps to respect international humanitarian law," David Beasleye, executive director of the UN's World Food Programme, said in a statement.

Capturing Hudaida would give the Saudi-led coalition the upper hand in the war, in which neither side has made much progress since the coalition intervened in 2015 to restore the internationally recognised government in exile.

Many residents have fled the city.

"My family left for Sanaa yesterday but I stayed behind alone to protect our home from looters," said Mohammed Abdullah, an employee of the Houthi administration.