Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag on Friday blamed the PKK terrorist organisation for a deadly attack on governing Justice and Development (AK) Party members campaigning in southeastern Turkey, less than 10 days before national elections.

"It is very clear that the PKK terrorist organisation is behind them [attackers] and that they are pawns of the PKK terrorist group," Bozdag said at the AK Party headquarters in the central Yozgat province.

Since it resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians.

TRT World'sSarah Firth has more.

Perpetrators will face justice

Bozdag said that those responsible for the attack will soon face justice.

"I strongly believe that those who have carried out this attack and those who participated in this attack will be brought to account," he said.