President Donald Trump brought the world's two biggest economies to the brink of a trade war on Friday by announcing a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion in Chinese imports to take effect July 6.

Beijing quickly responded that it would retaliate with penalties of the same scale on American goods — and it spelled out details to impose tariffs on 545 US exports, including farm products, autos and seafood, according to the Xinhua state news agency.

In announcing the US tariffs, Trump said he was fulfilling a campaign pledge to crack down on what he contends are China's unfair trade practices and its efforts to undermine US technology and intellectual property.

"We have the great brain power in Silicon Valley, and China and others steal those secrets," Trump said.

''We're going to protect those secrets. Those are crown jewels for this country."

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has more.

The prospect of a US-China trade war weighed on financial markets on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down more than 220 points in mid-afternoon trading before recovering somewhat to finish down 84 points. Other stock averages also declined.

Over a thousand products targeted

The US tariffs will cover 1,102 Chinese product lines worth about $50 billion a year.

Included are 818 items, worth $34 billion a year, from a list of 1,333 the administration had released in April.

After receiving public comment, the US removed 515 product lines from the list, including TVs and some pharmaceuticals, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

The administration is targeting an additional 284 Chinese products, which it says benefit from Beijing's strong-armed industrial policies, worth $16 billion a year.

But it won't impose those tariffs until it gathers public comments. US companies that rely on the targeted imports — and can't find substitutes — can apply for exemptions from the tariffs.