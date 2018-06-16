A Canadian man who federal authorities say earned hundreds of thousands of dollars working for the notorious "Silk Road" drug-dealing website was extradited from Thailand.

Roger Thomas Clark, arrested in December 2015 in Thailand, arrived in New York on Friday.

Clark, 56, awaited an appearance in Manhattan federal court to face an indictment charging him with playing a key role in the website by advising its founder, Ross Ulbricht. It wasn't immediately clear who would represent Clark.

Ulbricht is serving life in prison after his conviction. He ran the site from January 2011 until October 2013.

Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a release that Clark was a trusted confidant of Ulbricht when he ran the secret online marketplace for illegal drugs, hacking services and other criminal activity.