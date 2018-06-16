The Nicaraguan government and civic groups on Friday agreed to halt all violence after two months of deadly political unrest, but President Daniel Ortega did not address a call by church mediators to allow for early elections.

The political protests have killed 170 people, injured hundreds more and brought the economy of the impoverished Central American nation to a halt.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

Most of the dead were anti-government protesters who demanded the resignation of Ortega, a former socialist guerrilla and Cold War-era US foe, blaming his administration for the violent crackdown on demonstrations.

The Catholic Church, which acted as a mediator, called for Ortega to allow early general elections in March of next year as a way to ease tension.

In a letter to the mediators Ortega did not address the request, but remained open to negotiations scheduled to continue on Saturday.

"The end of all violence is a basic necessity. Nicaraguans don't need any more violence," Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, the head government negotiator, told reporters.