Forces from an Arab alliance have "freed" the airport in Yemen's main port city of Hudaida, the media office of the Yemeni military allied with the Saudi-led coalition said.

"Army forces backed by the resistance and the Arab alliance freed Hudaida international airport from the grip of the Houthi militia," the media office said on Twitter on Saturday.

It said technical teams were now demining the area.

Capturing Hudaida would give the Saudi-led coalition the upper hand in the war, in which neither side has made much progress since the coalition intervened in 2015 to restore the internationally recognised government in exile.

The port is the main lifeline for food aid to a country where 8.4 million people are facing starvation. Many residents have fled the city.

The United Nations says 22 million Yemenis need humanitarian aid and the number at risk of starvation could more than double to more than 18 million by year-end unless access improves.