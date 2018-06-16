A major fire has torn through one of Scotland's architectural gems, the Mackintosh building at the Glasgow School of Art, for the second time in four years.

More than 120 firefighters fought the blaze during the night as it gutted the 1909 building and spread to a theatre and a nearby night club. No casualties were reported.

"The extent of the damage is very severe," Peter Heath, deputy assistant chief officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, told reporters at the scene in Glasgow city centre on Saturday morning.

The fire "has reached from the ground floor right through to the roof," he said.

By morning the fire was under control, but smoke was still rising from the building as firefighters sprayed it from tall ladders. Heath said the theatre was still on fire and its roof had partly collapsed, but the blaze was no longer spreading.