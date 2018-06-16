At least one person was killed and about two dozen others wounded on Saturday as protests against Indian rule followed by clashes erupted in Indian-administred Kashmir shortly after Eid prayers, police and residents said.

Meanwhile, the Indian military said a soldier was killed early Saturday after its patrol came under fire from Pakistani soldiers along the highly militarized Line of Control that divides disputed Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

Shouting "Go India, go back" and "We want freedom," hundreds of people began marching in the southern Anantnag area but were confronted by government forces firing tear gas, leading to clashes with stone-throwing protesters.

The use of force intensified as the protesters barraged police and paramilitary soldiers with a hail of stones while the troops fired shotgun pellets, injuring at least 17 people.

One young man among the injured died at a hospital. He suffered pellet injuries in his head and throat while at least nine other men among the injured were hit by pellets in their eyes, medics said.

However, police said in a statement that a "preliminary investigation" revealed that the young man died when a hand grenade exploded in his hand, a claim refuted by local residents.

Protests and clashes also were reported at several places across Kashmir, including the main city of Srinagar, after Eid prayers concluded. At least seven protesters also were injured in southern Shopian area.