Armed assailants set fire to a house and gunfire erupted at a street barricade in Nicaragua's capital on Saturday, leaving at least eight people dead and casting a pall over talks aimed at ending weeks of unrest.

The violence raised tensions as representatives from civil society groups and President Daniel Ortega's government met for the second day of negotiations aimed at resolving the country's two-month-old political crisis.

Government officials blamed "delinquents" for Saturday's deaths while civil groups alleged that police and other government employees were behind the two attacks.

Nonetheless, the talks were constructive. The two sides agreed to form three working groups that will meet again on Monday to address security concerns, election matters and a potential Supreme Court reform.

One proposal involves moving presidential elections up by two years, to 2019, while another suggests limiting re-elections. Currently Nicaraguan leaders have no term limits. Opponents of the government would also like to invite international human rights groups to investigate the spate of killings.

"We insist on an end to the violence and the deaths perpetrated by those who cowardly hide in anonymity," the Managua Archdiocese said in a statement. The Roman Catholic Church is mediating the talks.

More than 160 people have been killed since the Nicaraguan government began cracking down in April on demonstrators calling for Ortega's resignation.