India said on Sunday it was resuming military operations against rebels in disputed Kashmir region after a rare 30-day suspension for Ramadan expired.

The announcement comes a day after one person was killed and about two dozen others wounded as protests against Indian rule turned into violent clashes after Indian troops fired tear gas on the demonstrators.

The young man who was killed had suffered pellet injuries in his head and throat while at least nine other men among the injured were hit by pellets in their eyes, medics said.

Army operations in India-administered Kashmir were halted on May 16 at the start of the Muslim fasting month, despite a months-long escalation of violence in the Muslim-majority Himalayan region.

Troops would stop the pursuit of rebels and door-to-door house searches but would still retaliate if attacked, officials said at the time.

"While the security forces have displayed exemplary restraint during this period, the terrorists have continued with their attacks, on civilians and SFs (security forces), resulting in deaths and injuries," Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter.

"The security forces are being directed to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence," Singh added.

"The government of India decides not to extend the suspension of operations" in Jammu and Kashmir state, Singh's office said in a separate statement on Twitter.

"The operations against terrorists to resume," it added.

The government's suspension had failed to halt the mounting death toll in India-administered Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan.

Several clashes between rebels and Indian troops were reported in the initial days that followed the ceasefire announcement in which a number of suspected rebels and at least five soldiers or police were also killed.

A youth also died after being hit by a paramilitary vehicle during a demonstration in Srinagar.

A video of the incident that allegedly showed the armoured vehicle hitting protesters was been widely shared on social media.

It also shows scores of protesters throwing rocks at a lone vehicle as it races towards a crowd. Other images show two youths under the vehicle, one crying for help.

It was unclear whether the victims were protesters or bystanders.

Officials said the driver has been charged with dangerous driving, while two other youths hit by the vehicle were still being treated.

Authorities cut mobile internet services and put reinforced patrols on the streets as the funeral for the slain youth was held, while rebel groups opposed to Indian rule called for a general strike.

Last month in May, another protester was killed by a police armoured vehicle in Srinagar. Police initially denied involvement in the death until a video - shot on a mobile phone - showed the vehicle hitting the man.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a cabinet meeting on Thursday to discuss whether to extend the initiative, amid a heated debate on the move. It was the first time in almost two decades that Indian authorities had suspended military operations against rebels.

The killing of the abducted soldier, who authorities believe was the work on rebel groups, and the shooting last week of a leading Kashmir editor, Shujaat Bukhari, put pressure on the government to resume operations.

No group of individual claimed responsibility for both the killings and Indian forces as well as rebel groups have accused each other of being behind the attacks.

The home minister said the suspension had been ordered "in the interests of the peace-loving people" of Kashmir "to provide them a conductive atmosphere to observe Ramadan".