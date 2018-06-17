President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered an address to tens of thousands of his supporters who came together to attend a Justice and Development (AK) Party election rally in Istanbul's Yenikapi district on Sunday.

Speaking at the mega rally, Erdogan highlighted Yassiada as Turkey's "Island of Democracy and Freedom," adding that the island would host a massive convention centre with the capacity to hold international meetings for days.

Yassiada, which is seen as a symbol of the sorrows of Turkish democracy, is located in the Sea of Marmara to the southeast of Istanbul.

The island is where Turkey's first democratically-elected prime minister Adnan Menderes along with all the leading Democratic Party (DP) members were arrested after the May 27, 1960, military coup, and were later jailed and tried under military junta courts.

Menderes and DP deputies were put on trial on charges of violating the constitution as well as embezzling money from state funds by a military court on the island of Yassiada.

The Yassiada Court had sentenced Menderes and his two ministers Fatin Rustu Zorlu and Hasan Polatkan to death; they were led to their execution by the junta on the island of Imrali, located in the south of Marmara Sea.

TRT World's Melinda Nucifora has more.