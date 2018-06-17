American Brooks Koepka putted brilliantly to become the first US Open champion in 29 years to successfully defend his title when he clinched a one-stroke victory on Sunday.

He staved off a brilliant round by Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who matched the lowest score in tournament history, a seven-under-par 63 at Shinnecock Hills.

Koepka shot a closing 68 to finish at one-over 281 and become the first to win back-to-back since Curtis Strange in 1988 and 1989.

Koepka had the luxury of requiring only a bogey at the par-four 18th, and he needed it after hooking his approach shot so far left it bounced off the base of a grandstand.

He pitched onto the green and lagged his first putt stiff before tapping in to edge Fleetwood by one stroke.

Dustin Johnson, who started the final round in a four-way tie for the lead with Koepka, Daniel Berger and Tony Finau, shot 70 for third place on three-over.

Johnson, the 2016 champion, was betrayed by his putting for most of the day.

Masters champion Patrick Reed (68) was fourth, three strokes behind Koepka, after his early charge - five birdies in the first seven holes - faltered.

Birdie parade

Fleetwood, playing more than two hours ahead of the overnight leaders, had threatened to steal a shocking victory after reeling off four consecutive birdies from the 12th hole.

He had good chances to birdie the final three holes as well, but missed them all including an eight-footer at the last with history beckoning.

After hoisting a six-iron from nearly 200 yards uphill and into the wind at the par-four 18th, his ball covering the flag the entire way before landing gently to leave him with an uphill putt.

The Englishman misread the putt and missed on the low side.

He is the sixth to shoot 63 at a U.S. Open, joining Johnny Miller (1973), Jack Nicklaus (1980), Tom Weiskopf (1980), Vijay Singh (2003) and Justin Thomas (2017).