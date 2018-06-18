Democratic lawmakers joined hundreds of protesters outside an immigration detention facility in New Jersey on Sunday for a Father's Day demonstration against the Trump administration's practice of separating children from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

"This must not be who we are as a nation," said Representative Jerrold Nadler, one of seven members of Congress from New York and New Jersey who met with five detainees inside the facility, including three who said they had young relatives removed from their care after seeking asylum at the border.

The event in the city of Elizabeth came as news stories highlighting the family separations intensified political pressure on the White House, even from some of President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans.

Melania Trump joins debate

A spokeswoman for Melania Trump told CNN on Sunday that the first lady "hates to see children separated from their families".

She hoped lawmakers from both parties can agree on immigration reform, in what was a rare public statement on a policy issue from the president's wife.

Her "Be Best" platform, unveiled in May, is dedicated to children's well-being.

TRT World's Kevin McAleese brings more from Washington, DC.

Thousands of children separated

US officials said on Friday that nearly 2,000 children were separated from adults at the border between mid-April and the end of May.

In May, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "zero tolerance" policy in which all those apprehended entering the United States illegally, including those seeking asylum, would be criminally charged, which generally leads to children being separated from their parents.

Administration officials have defended the tactic as necessary to secure the border and suggested it would act as a deterrent to illegal immigration.

But the policy has drawn condemnation from medical professionals, religious leaders and immigration activists, who warn that some children could suffer lasting psychological trauma. The children are held in government facilities, released to adult sponsors or placed in temporary foster care.