Over 200 injured by quake in Osaka in western Japan
At least three people are confirmed to have died in the magnitude 6.1 earthquake, including a nine-year-old girl.
Damaged Myotoku-ji temple caused by an earthquake is seen in Ibaraki, Osaka prefecture, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo on June 18, 2018. / Reuters
June 18, 2018

A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around metropolitan Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning, killing at least three people and injuring over 200, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The Osaka prefectural government's disaster management department said two people were found dead, while the Ibaraki city official confirmed a third victim. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said there were dozens injured in Osaka and nearby prefectures of Hyogo and Kyoto.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

One victim was a nine-year-old girl who was knocked down by a concrete wall at her elementary school as she walked by. A man in his 80s died in the collapse of a concrete wall in Osaka city. An 84-year-old man in nearby Ibaraki died after a bookshelf fell on top of him at home, according to city officials.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck shortly after 8am north of Osaka at a depth of about 13 kilometres (8 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The strongest shaking was north of Osaka, but the quake rattled large parts of western Japan, including Kyoto, the agency said.

Mayu Yoshida has more for TRT World from Tokyo.

Initially it was reported that the earthquake was of a 5.3 magnitude.

The quake knocked over walls, broke windows and set off scattered building fires. It toppled book shelves in homes and scattered goods on shop floors. It also cracked roads and broke water pipes, leaving homes without water.

The morning commute was disrupted, as dozens of domestic flights in and out of Osaka were grounded, while train and subway service in the Osaka area including the bullet train were suspended to check for damage. Passengers were seen exiting trains on the tracks between stations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
