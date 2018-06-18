Inside an old warehouse in south Texas, hundreds of children wait in a series of cages created by metal fencing. One cage had 20 children inside. Scattered about are bottles of water, bags of chips and large foil sheets intended to serve as blankets.

One teenager told an advocate who visited that she was helping care for a young child she didn't know because the child's aunt was somewhere else in the facility. She said she had to show others in her cell how to change the girl's diaper.

The US Border Patrol on Sunday allowed reporters to briefly visit the facility where it holds families arrested at the southern US border, responding to new criticism and protests over the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy and resulting separation of families.

More than 1,100 people were inside the large, dark facility that's divided into separate wings for unaccompanied children, adults on their own, and mothers and fathers with children. The cages in each wing open out into common areas to use portable restrooms. The overhead lighting in the warehouse stays on around the clock.

The Border Patrol said close to 200 people inside the facility were minors unaccompanied by a parent. Another 500 were "family units," parents and children. Many adults who crossed the border without legal permission could be charged with illegal entry and placed in jail, away from their children.

Reporters were not allowed by agents to interview any of the detainees or take photos.

Nearly 2,000 children have been taken from their parents since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the policy, which directs Homeland Security officials to refer all cases of illegal entry into the United States for prosecution. Church groups and human rights advocates have sharply criticised the policy, calling it inhumane.

On Sunday, US first lady Melania Trump in a rare public statement said she "hates to see children separated from their families" and hopes lawmakers from both sides can agree on immigration reform.

Stories have spread of children being torn from their parents' arms, and parents not being able to find where their kids have gone. A group of congressional lawmakers visited the same facility on Sunday and were set to visit a longer-term shelter holding around 1,500 children – many of whom were separated from their parents.

"Those kids inside who have been separated from their parents are already being traumatised," said Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, who was denied entry earlier this month to the children's shelter. "It doesn't matter whether the floor is swept and the bedsheets tucked in tight."

Meanwhile on Monday, UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein in his final speech to the UN Human Rights Council before his term ends in August called on the United States to halt its "unconscionable" policy of forcibly separating children from migrant parents irregularly entering the country via Mexico.

Former First Lady Laura Bush, wife of former Republican president George W Bush, also penned an opinion piece for The Washington Post, and in a tweet described the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy as "cruel."

In Texas' Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for people trying to enter the US, Border Patrol officials argue that they have to crack down on migrants and separate adults from children as a deterrent to others.

"When you exempt a group of people from the law ... that creates a draw," said Manuel Padilla, the Border Patrol's chief agent here. "That creates the trends right here."