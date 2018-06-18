Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU) want to back a plan on Monday to limit immigration at the German border but will leave it up to Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to decide how to implement the measure, state premier Markus Soeder said.

By backing the "master plan," the CSU – Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian allies – would defy her and risk destabilising her three-month-old coalition. But leaving it up to Seehofer, CSU chairman, to decide on implementation could fudge the matter for now.

A showdown over immigration between Merkel and her conservative CSU allies has escalated in the last week but on Sunday there were signs of a possible compromise when Seehofer said the row could be overcome.