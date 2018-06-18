After initial diplomatic failure to prevent the offensive on Hudaida, the Saudi-led coalition has pushed towards reclaiming the vital Houthi-held city in western Yemen, leaving worldwide observers fearful about the consequences.

The Hudaida assault is the coalition’s greatest offensive since its intervention in Yemen in March 2015 and could be a vital turning point in the conflict - which has largely been a stalemate so far. A coalition victory would put them in a stronger position to capture Yemen’s capital Sanaa, also under Houthi control.

Continued fighting will however worsen Yemen’s already dire humanitarian crisis, which the UN previously called the world’s worst.

Hudaida has as many as 600,000 inhabitants as Yemen’s fourth largest city, and has a port which serves as a lifeline for millions of Yemenis, providing some 70 percent of Yemen’s food and humanitarian aid, and 90 percent of commercial supplies. Most Yemenis already need humanitarian aid to survive, in a country which imports most of its goods.

Humanitarian NGOs have urged the coalition to avert from a military solution and keep the port open, due to the inevitable human cost. The United Nations have scrambled to mediate the conflict, which could not stop the attack.

Days into the operation, hundreds have already died. The UN reported on Saturday that over 4,500 households have been displaced this month. Many civilians have fled to the countryside; yet those who are trapped by bombardment and have no resources or relatives elsewhere are forced to endure this life-threatening conflict.

Pro-Hadi forces have fought along the south of the city and have apparently captured the international airport, according to Yemeni officials and eyewitnesses. The city’s southern gate has also reportedly been secured. The battle has yet to reach the city or the port – when this happens, the conflict will become critical. City fighting would undoubtedly kill many civilians.

The UN Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths arrived in Yemen last week in a renewed attempt to forge a diplomatic solution to the conflict. Griffiths began talks with the Houthis on Sunday, to urge them to secede the port under international control.

However, the UN’s focus on a Houthi-secession of the port makes a diplomatic solution unlikely. The Houthis unsurprisingly rejected such a proposal, and will stick to this position. They view UN negotiations as too biased towards the Saudi-led coalition, and are wary that if they left Hudeida, further attempts to take more territory would occur.

The UAE and Saudi-led forces, knowledgeable about UN negotiations, upped their bombing campaign on Hudaida. The coalition has already disregarded UN attempts to solve the conflict. Therefore, with neither side willing to concede ground, the fighting will likely continue.

What next?