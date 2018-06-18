US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would not allow the United States to become a "migrant camp" as his administration faced a barrage of criticism for separating immigrant children from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

Democrats and some in Trump's own Republican Party have blasted the administration for separating nearly 2,000 children from their parents at the border between mid-April and the end of May.

Medical professionals have said the practice could cause lasting trauma to children.

TRT World's Leone Lakhani reports.

The family separations are the result of the administration's "zero tolerance" policy that arrests all adults who are caught trying to enter the United States illegally, including those seeking asylum.

While parents are held in jail, their children are sent to separate detention facilities.

Video footage released by the government showed migrant children held in wire cages, sitting on concrete floors.

Trump, who has made a tough stance on immigration a major goal of his presidency, responded sharply to critics on Monday.

"The United States will not be a migrant camp, and it will not be a refugee holding facility. It won't be. You look at what's happening in Europe, you look at what's happening in other places — we can't allow that to happen to the United States, not on my watch," Trump said.

He was speaking at the White House while announcing an unrelated policy.

Trump has sought to use the widespread outrage over the family separations to push through other immigration priorities that have stalled in Congress, such as funding for his long-promised wall along the Mexican border.

He has consistently blamed Democrats for the impasse, even though his fellow Republicans control both chambers in Congress. Democrats have accused the president of using children as hostages in the political dispute over immigration.

“This was done by the president, not Democrats. He can fix it tomorrow if he wants to, and if he doesn’t want to, he should own up to the fact that he’s doing it," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a prepared statement.

Earlier, Trump said on Twitter that people should be wary of what he called the cultural change caused by migrants in Europe.

He cited immigration for causing political instability in Germany and said inaccurately that crime in Germany was "way up."

"Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!" he tweeted.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended the way migrant children are being treated. "They're not put in jail, of course. They're taken care of," he said at the National Sheriffs' Association convention in New Orleans on Monday.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has the latest from Washington.