North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, where he will likely brief Chinese President Xi Jinping on his summit with US President Donald Trump last week, as Washington and Seoul agreed to suspend a major joint military exercise.

This is Kim's third trip to China this year, coming a week after he met Trump in Singapore for the historic talks.

Trump agreed to work with Kim toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, committed to provide the North's regime with security guarantees and pledged to end "war games," which Pyongyang and Beijing have long seen as provocative.

South Korea and the Pentagon announced they would halt the annual Freedom Guardian military drill scheduled for August.

In an unusual move, Chinese state media announced Kim's visit and said he would stay for two days. Previously China would only confirm Kim had visited after he had left the country. No other details were provided.

TRT World's Patrick Fok reports from Hong Kong.

A Kim trip to China to discuss his summit with Trump had been widely anticipated in diplomatic circles. China is North Korea's most important diplomatic and economic backer but has been angered by Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests.

Police tightened security along Beijing's main Changan Avenue, which leads to the Great Hall of the People where Chinese leaders normally meet visiting heads of state, and also outside the Diaoyutai State Guest House, where Kim stayed with his wife during his March visit to Beijing.

Dual suspension

Outside the east gate of the Great Hall, where foreign leaders are officially welcomed, authorities had erected a screen running the full length of the road, cutting off the view behind it.

China has welcomed the warming of ties between Washington and Pyongyang, and offered to help.

Beijing has been particularly pleased by Trump's announcement to suspend military drills, which China has long pushed for under its "dual suspension" proposal, whereby North Korea stops weapons tests and the United States and South Korea stop military drills, so both sides can sit down for talks.

"South Korea and the United States have agreed to suspend all planning activities regarding the Freedom Guardian military drill scheduled for August," according to a South Korean defence ministry statement.