England captain Harry Kane declared his arrival on soccer's biggest stage when he scored twice, including a stoppage-time winner, in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Tunisiaas his team launched their World Cup campaign on Monday.

Just when it looked like the 'Three Lions' were going to extend their disappointing run in World Cup tournaments, Kane stooped at the far post to head home in the 91st minute.

TRT World's Lance Santos has more.

Kane takes world stage

Mindful of Ronaldo's hat-trick for Portugal against Spain on Friday and doubles for Spaniard Diego Costa, also in that match, and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, Kane is the first England player to score twice in a World Cup game since Gary Lineker in 1990.

Manager Gareth Southgate labelled him a "top, top striker" and said he knew the pressure the Tottenham Hotspur striker was under to deliver having failed to score at Euro 2016.

"For him I am personally delighted but I know the pride he will feel in leading his country to victory tonight will be the biggest for him," said Southgate.

Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul said Kane was the difference between the two teams.

"It was him who was always there at the right time. He is the optimal striker," he said. "The spaces that were created by Kane were very scary to us."

Attacking Football

England had promised to launch their campaign with attacking football and they tore into Tunisia from the start of the Group G game, their red-shirted players buzzing into open spaces.

Tunisia came to Russia with a reputation for being hard to break down. Instead they were opened up repeatedly by England early on, especially on the right flank with Kieran Trippier posing attacking menace with his pace and incisive crosses.