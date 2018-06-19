Walking in your neighbourhood should feel familiar and safe – after all, it’s home. It’s something we all do – maybe on a warm summer night, maybe you’ve had a long day at work, or maybe you’re just bringing home some groceries.

What we don’t think about is what happens when such everyday freedoms are taken away from us. In an interview with Terry Gross on NPR’s Fresh Air, Ta-Nehisi Coates talked about growing up in West Baltimore, and being constantly vigilant and alert about where his body was and what space it occupied.

“Don't go to certain neighborhoods unless you know somebody over there, unless your grandmother's there, unless you got a cousin there ... You need to go with four, five, or six other people. When you walk through the street – I can hear my Dad telling me this right now – walk like you have someplace to be, keep aware, keep your head on a swivel, make sure you're looking at everything,” Coates said.

This is how bodies react to a state of constant threat, and how they instinctively work to alleviate the dangers they may face. It’s a story that has framed the African-Australian experience for a long time.

Earlier this year, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton talked about these Africans and their bodies, where they go, and how dangerous they apparently are.

“The reality is, people are scared to go out to restaurants at night-time because they’re followed home by these gangs. Home invasions and cars are stolen. We just need to call it for what it is ... of course it's African gang violence.”

“We need to weed out the people who have done the wrong thing and deport them where we can.” Dutton continued, implying control over bodies he deems threatening and disobedient.

To contextualise Dutton’s comments, according to the Victorian Crime Statistics Agency, crime in the state has decreased by 4.8 percent over the past 12 months, and in the last decade, youth crime has fallen by 12 percent.

Stuart Bateson is the Priority Communities Division Commander at Victoria police, and said the narrative surrounding African youth gang violence was “racist and divisive.” He said “that it actually harms people and makes them feel unsafe, and that’s the challenge for us as a community because it's just not the reality.”

Victoria police caught off guard

In February, the bodies of Africans were on the mind of one of the most senior officers at the Victoria Police. Brett Guerin was the Assistant Commissioner and head of Professional Standards at the Victoria Police before he resigned.

Under a pseudonym “Vernon Demerest” he wrote offensive and racist comments under YouTube videos. Guerin spoke of how to govern the body of he who refers to as the “jigaboo” in a video of a Somali pirate attack.

"I'm afraid this is what happens when the lash is abolished. The jigaboo runs riot and out of control. The 'boo needs the lash. The 'boo wants the lash. Deep, deep down the 'boo knows the lash provides governance and stability," he wrote.

Victoria police have a history of abusing power when it comes to African Australians. In 2013, they settled a groundbreaking case promising to investigate how officers from the organisation were racially profiling young African men.

Melbourne University Professor Ian Gordon analysed data from the police LEAP database during the time of the trial. He found African men around Melbourne suburbs Flemington and North Melbourne were roughly 2.5 times more likely to have their actions recorded by police than the rest of the population.

It is important to note that African men from these areas committed significantly fewer crimes than men from any other ethnicity. And the language the police was most likely to use when dealing with these African men included; "gang", "no reason" and "move on."

But in 2015, when the same group of people involved in the court case released a study detailing how racial profiling hadn't stopped, Victoria police responded strongly. A spokesperson said, “Victoria police does not believe there is a problem with racialised policing.”

Three years later, one of Victoria’s most senior officers would be exposed for his sentiments concerning people of African origin.

I asked Bateson how the force reacted to perceptions about Africans after Guerin’s comments. He told me, “We don’t shy away from the fact that we still have some way to go in getting to where we want to be as an organisation.”

Bateson said “quite frankly, it was a shock when we discovered” Guerin’s comments. And despite his resignation Bateson was adamant, “from our point of view, he resigned ahead of perhaps being dismissed. We do not accept that kind of behaviour or that type of thinking.”

Bateson detailed the programmes throughout Victoria police aimed at better policing in communities. He said, “we have re-engineered our training at the academy, and did some training on unconscious bias to see if we can change some of the behaviour from some of our members on the ground.”

But Guerin was a police officer at Victoria police for 40 years where he earned, respect, authority and eventually, power. Although such attitudes are finally being reigned in, such work can leave collateral damage.

The Age, a newspaper in Australia, initially broke the story about Guerin’s online comments, and revealed how, despite complaints about his behaviour Guerin continued to be promoted.

The paper reported that in 2006, Guerin allegedly used the term "towel head" accompanied by multiple curse words, when he addressed a group of 30 police officers and support staff in Flemington police station.

During his time Guerin was the superintendent for the region at the height of the racial profiling of young African men, between 2005 to 2009.

Around this time, the Victoria police began a programme called Operation Molto conducted from the Flemington Police Station. In an investigation, the ABC uncovered that the operation was established to find criminality in young African Australians living in or visiting the Flemington public housing estate.

While these programmes were being implemented, the local Flemington Kensington Community Legal Centre lodged 17 complaints to the former Head of Professional Standards over racialised policing.

Anthony Kelly worked with Guerin in his role as the executive officer of the Flemington Kensington legal centre, and looking back at their interactions, he was “suspicious” of his role as superintendent for the region.

Kelly believed “he was placed in that position as a way of sort of mitigate the outcry at the time that was coming from our legal centre.”

Kelly saw Guerin’s role as two-fold, saying he was “both supporting the police officers in the sort of practices ... we believe he was backing them up in terms of the racial profiling but at the same time he was trying to deflect criticism from organisations like ourselves.”

He said, “we think that was his role and practice, to deflect criticism [whilst] at the same time support the troops.”

The common thread throughout the coverage of Guerin was the shock and surprise from his peers but Kelly didn't agree.

“I’m sure his online persona [brought] some level of shock but there were internal complaints made about his behaviour. At some level, that should’ve given an indication of potentially his attitudes and behaviour.”

“We do get indication from the complaints made against him by other officers that at least his racist views were known.”

The assault