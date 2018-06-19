B-A-C-H, a concert that took classical pieces and turned them into jazz, was one of the highlights of the 46th Istanbul Music Festival that ended last week on June 12.

On a balmy Istanbul evening at the Rahmi Koc Museum, a private museum showcasing the vintage car and boat collection of a Turkish industrialist, the B-A-C-H performance was led by a trio with Dieter Ilg playing the bass, Rainer Boehm on piano and Patrice Heral on drums.

They played the music of the ageless composer Johann Sebastian Bach, but with an improvisational jazz twist that replaced a straightforward classical version.

TRT World was able to talk to bandleader Dieter Ilg before the concert. The affable German musician provided insights on his methods and told us of his love affair with the acoustic bass.

How did you decide that you would become a jazz bassist?

I fell in love with that music [jazz], with improvising, when I was 14 or 15. I always had classical training, on acoustic bass, and before that, violin. I was not falling in love with that music [classical]. I liked it, but the moment of improvisation that I learned with jazz, and inside of jazz, was just capturing me heavily.

What other instruments can you play, and how did you end up playing them?

Well, I started with the recorder in kindergarten. Then I started the violin, because my parents played violin, too. I didn’t like that so much; I just did it because my parents did it. After the violin I played two years of viola.

Then I saw, in a classical orchestra piece I saw something in the background, in the dark, a big instrument. I didn’t know what it was, I didn’t know why, but there was an attraction. There was the moment where it felt so natural to say “That’s the instrument I want to play!” without even touching it before.

How did you form your trio with pianist Rainer Boehm and drummer Patrice Heral?

Rainer I met when he was the winner of a piano jazz competition about 10 years ago. When I heard him I thought “Well if I ever will have a next piano trio – I mean a piano trio of piano, bass and drums – I will call him.”

So I did and I thought about a drummer. Then I heard Patrice that I knew for a long time, too. [It was] at a concert with German saxophone player Christof Lauer and French tuba player Michel Godard, and I just liked his sound and his art of interplay and his individuality as much as I liked Rainer Boehm’s.

So I thought that’s three different types of persons but that could fit [together] perfectly. I’m still very very happy with that.

When you say three different types of persons…?

Patrice is more extroverted than I am. I’m very much introverted. Rainer is a mixture of both. He has a great touch on the piano, he has a very romantic approach. He’s a virtuoso; he knows about jazz history. Patrice is more the guy who’s not just accompanying he’s also taking ideas and throwing it out [there].

Yes, that’s actually what ends up with the music and our special way to combine classical themes with our experience of being a jazz musician, with a lot of improvisation. That’s always been a part of the classical music centuries ago and now it’s coming back again: The improvisation inside of classical music.

Can you explain what you mean by the “improvisation inside of classical music”?

I take two German composers: one is Ludwig van Beethoven, and the other one is Johann Sebastian Bach. They were well-known as improvisers. You gave them a melody, and they played the melody in one version, in eight versions, in 16 versions. They just were improvising and making variations at the moment – which is improvising, in a certain kind of way.

You have an unusual repertoire for a jazz musician, such as Bach and Beethoven. How did you decide to tackle Bach who is known as one of the ultimate classical composers?

In my heart I’m an acoustic bass player. I’m also a jazz musician who likes mostly everything that has to do with jazz. I also love the tradition inside jazz and of course I love the tradition of where I come from. My parents played classical music, so I was born in a classical music field. That’s still the music that I heard the most when I was young and it captured me and it comes from the area where I come from, Middle Europe. That’s more or less the area that I come from. For that specific kind of period of music.

I’m not hesitating if I sit between two chairs. I can stand that. I don’t have to sit on one chair or on the other one. I can sit in between. I feel comfortable with it. (laughs)