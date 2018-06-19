French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday jumped to the aid of his core European partner, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is under mounting domestic pressure over the divisive issue of immigration.

Macron said Paris and Berlin agreed that EU countries must be able to turn back at their borders all asylum seekers who previously registered in another member country — usually their Mediterranean first port of call.

After allowing in more than one million asylum seekers into Germany since 2015, sparking a strong xenophobic backlash, Merkel is now fighting for her political future.

Her hardline interior minister Horst Seehofer on Monday gave her a two-week ultimatum to reach such EU deals, threatening he would otherwise defy her and shutter German borders to these migrants, a move that would likely end their coalition.

Macron — who has passionately pushed for bold EU reforms as his answer to populist, right wing and eurosceptic forces — has been at pains to work closely with Merkel, the veteran leader of the bloc’s biggest economy.

Backing Merkel on the make-or-break migrant issue, he said France and Germany would seek agreements to ensure that newcomers whose details are already in EU databases “can be taken back as quickly as possible to the country where they were registered.”

‘More solidarity’

As outspoken pro-Europeans, Merkel and Macron both face harsh opposition from nationalist and right-wing populist forces at home, and in the governments of Italy, Austria and several eastern European countries.

The question of how many migrants the bloc can absorb came back to the fore last week when Italy and Malta both turned away a rescue vessel carrying 630 refugees, which was eventually accepted by Spain.

After their joint cabinet meeting in a castle near Berlin, Macron called for a “more efficient system of solidarity and responsibility” on registering and distributing asylum seekers.

Both leaders vowed steps to better protect the EU’s outside borders by boosting the Frontex agency, to fight human traffickers and create a fairer system of burden-sharing within the bloc.