The life of Michael Jackson will be coming to Broadway in a musical incorporating the King of Pop’s tunes penned by a leading US playwright.

Producers of the musical announced the project on Tuesday without revealing a title and said they aimed for a premiere in 2020.

The musical, which is being co-produced by the late King of Pop’s estate, will be written by Lynn Nottage, a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize.

Nottage, a professor in the theatre department of Columbia University, most recently won acclaim for “Sweat,” a play about a blue-collar town in Pennsylvania that sees an eruption of ethnic tensions with immigrants as industrial jobs vanish.

The play, for which Nottage traveled to Pennsylvania to do first-hand research, premiered in 2015 and was later seen as a prescient look at the people who voted in President Donald Trump.

The Jackson musical will incorporate his music and feature choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, a prominent force in ballet.