US President Donald Trump has defended his government's policy of separating children from migrant families who enter the United States illegally.

While minors are being held in camps, the ruling Republican party is also putting together proposals on a new immigration bill, but the overall aim of all Republican legislation is to have more control over people coming into the United States.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan is at the border town of McAllen in Texas with the latest on the growing scandal.

Trump has the power to immediately end the child separation, but is shirking responsibility by saying congress should decide.

Trump is using the separation issue as a political bargaining chip for his administration to get money to build a border wall, cancel the visa lottery and curb chain migration.

TRT World's Kevin McAleese reports from Washington.

Anger at home and abroad

Congressional Republicans have been scrambling to craft legislation as videos of youngsters in cages and an audiotape of wailing children have sparked anger at home from groups ranging from clergy to influential business leaders and celebrities, as well as condemnation abroad.

TRT World's Leone Lakhani reports.

Trump backs strict immigration policy

A Reuters/Ipsos national opinion poll released on Tuesday showed fewer than one in three American adults supporting the policy.

The June 16-19 poll found that 28 percent of people polled supported the policy, while 57 percent opposed it and the remaining 15 percent said they did not know.

Trump, who has made a tough stance on immigration a centerpiece of his presidency, has staunchly defended his administration's actions.

He has cast blame for the family separations on Democrats, although his fellow Republicans control both chambers in Congress and his own administration implemented the current policy of strict adherence to immigration laws.

The president has sought to link an end to the family separations to passage of a wider bill on immigration, which would include funding for his long-sought border wall with Mexico, prompting Democrats to accuse him of using children as hostages.

"In his remarks, he endorsed both House immigration bills that build the wall, close legal loopholes, cancel the visa lottery, curb chain migration, and solve the border crisis and family separation issue by allowing for family detention and removal," White House spokesman Raj Shah said of Trump.

An unidentified person yelled an obscenity at the president before he entered the meeting,

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump tried again to blame Democrats for what he called "loopholes" in the law that require families detained for entering the country illegally either to be separated or released.

"These are crippling loopholes that cause family separation, which we don't want," he said in remarks to the National Federation of Independent Business, adding he wanted Congress to give him the legal authority to detain and deport families together.