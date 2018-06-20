TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Largest tribe in Manbij backs Turkish patrol forces
In a statement, the Elbubanna tribe said "We as the biggest tribe in Manbij support the patrolling of Turkish troops, which will play a major role in ensuring stability and security."
Largest tribe in Manbij backs Turkish patrol forces
Turkish Armed Forces outside Manbij. / TRTWorld
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
June 20, 2018

The largest tribe in the northern Syrian city of Manbij said on Tuesday it supports the Turkish troops patrolling the region and expects the US to fulfill its commitment.  

In a statement, the Elbubanna tribe said, “We are following closely the implementation of the Manbij roadmap reached by Turkey and the US."

"We as the biggest tribe in Manbij support the patrolling of Turkish troops, which will play a major role in ensuring stability and security, on behalf of all our members inside and outside Manbij and on behalf of all free tribes."

“The US is required to fulfill its commitment to withdraw all YPG/PKK terrorists from Manbij to east of the Euphrates so that people who escaped from Manbij are able to return to their home."

RECOMMENDED

"The US should establish a civilian government that manages the region by consolidating the whole community in Manbij, takes care of private property, and respects the freedom and traditions of the people."

The Manbij roadmap was announced after a June 4 meeting in Washington between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The deal focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the northern Syrian city of Manbij and stability in the region.

Should the model prove a success, Turkey has said it would push for a similar arrangement in eastern Syria.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Emine Erdogan: We believe, like Palestinians, that Gaza will rise from the ashes
Three women wounded in stabbing spree on Paris metro, suspect arrested: officials
Türkiye denounces Israel's Somaliland recognition as unlawful, destabilising
Türkiye unveils Zero Waste Encyclopedia ahead of COP31 climate summit
At least 150 feared dead after migrant ship sinks off Senegal: NGO
Israeli minister orders assault in occupied West Bank village after two killed
Putin aide in talks with US officials as Zelenskyy set to meet Trump on Ukraine peace plan
Deadly blast hits mosque in Syria's Homs during Friday prayers
Türkiye detains another suspected Daesh militant over alleged New Year attack plot
Iran says foreign tanker seized with 4 million litres of 'smuggled fuel' in the Gulf
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial
North Korea's Kim pushes to expand missile, shell production to strengthen 'war deterrence'
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid
Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating border attacks despite ongoing military talks
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions