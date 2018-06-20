TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil
"We have destroyed and will continue destroying the separatist [PKK] terrorist organisation's strongholds in Qandil," Turkey's President Erdogan said at a governing Justice and Development (AK) Party election rally in southern Adana province.
Turkey to continue destroying PKK strongholds in Qandil
A poster showing Abdullah Ocalan in northern Iraq's Qandil mountains. The Turkish army has carried out air strikes there regularly since July 2015, when the PKK terror group resumed its armed campaign. June 8, 2018. / AA
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
June 20, 2018

Turkey will continue striking PKK terrorists in northern Iraq's Qandil mountains, a major PKK hideout, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"We have destroyed and will continue destroying the separatist [PKK] terrorist organisation's strongholds in Qandil," Erdogan said at a governing Justice and Development (AK) Party election rally in southern Adana province.

The Turkish army neutralised 36 terrorists in anti-terror operations in both Turkey and northern Iraq, the military said on Tuesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured. 

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said airstrikes on Sunday and Monday neutralised 26 terrorists. 

The airstrikes neutralised terrorists in northern Iraq's Avasin-Basyan region, the Silopi area in eastern Turkey's Sirnak province, and the Hani area in the southeastern Diyarbakir province, the statement added. 

RECOMMENDED

Shelters and weapon emplacements used by terrorists were also destroyed during the operation, the statement said. 

Air strikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its decades-long armed campaign against Turkey.

In recent days, Turkish officials have suggested that the Qandil mountain region in northern Iraq near the Iranian border, where the terrorist group has its headquarters, may be the target of a future operation.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU.

In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Emine Erdogan: We believe, like Palestinians, that Gaza will rise from the ashes
Three women wounded in stabbing spree on Paris metro, suspect arrested: officials
Türkiye denounces Israel's Somaliland recognition as unlawful, destabilising
Türkiye unveils Zero Waste Encyclopedia ahead of COP31 climate summit
At least 150 feared dead after migrant ship sinks off Senegal: NGO
Israeli minister orders assault in occupied West Bank village after two killed
Putin aide in talks with US officials as Zelenskyy set to meet Trump on Ukraine peace plan
Deadly blast hits mosque in Syria's Homs during Friday prayers
Türkiye detains another suspected Daesh militant over alleged New Year attack plot
Iran says foreign tanker seized with 4 million litres of 'smuggled fuel' in the Gulf
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial
North Korea's Kim pushes to expand missile, shell production to strengthen 'war deterrence'
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid
Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating border attacks despite ongoing military talks
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions