Turkey will continue striking PKK terrorists in northern Iraq's Qandil mountains, a major PKK hideout, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"We have destroyed and will continue destroying the separatist [PKK] terrorist organisation's strongholds in Qandil," Erdogan said at a governing Justice and Development (AK) Party election rally in southern Adana province.

The Turkish army neutralised 36 terrorists in anti-terror operations in both Turkey and northern Iraq, the military said on Tuesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said airstrikes on Sunday and Monday neutralised 26 terrorists.

The airstrikes neutralised terrorists in northern Iraq's Avasin-Basyan region, the Silopi area in eastern Turkey's Sirnak province, and the Hani area in the southeastern Diyarbakir province, the statement added.