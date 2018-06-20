World Refugee Day: 69 million people displaced
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
World Refugee Day: 69 million people displacedThe UN High Commissioner for Refugees says the South Sudan, Congo and Rohingya crises have raised the overall figure of forced displacements in 2017 to 68.5 million.
Rohingya children walk to and from tents in Jamtoli refugee camp on Friday, November 24, 2017, in Bangladesh. / AP
By Asena Boşnak
June 20, 2018

World Refugee Day, held every year on June 20, commemorates the struggles of millions of refugees who flee war, violence and persecution.

On Tuesday, the UN refugee agency reported that nearly 69 million people who have fled war, were forcibly displaced last year, a record for the fifth-straight year. 

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said the continued crises in places like Syria, South Sudan and Congo, as well as the exodus of Muslim Rohingya from Myanmar that started last year, raised the overall figure of forced displacements in 2017 to 68.5 million.

Of that total, 16.2 million were newly displaced last year – an average of more than 44,000 people per day. Most have been displaced for longer than that, some forced to flee multiple times.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Emine Erdogan: We believe, like Palestinians, that Gaza will rise from the ashes
Three women wounded in stabbing spree on Paris metro, suspect arrested: officials
Türkiye denounces Israel's Somaliland recognition as unlawful, destabilising
Türkiye unveils Zero Waste Encyclopedia ahead of COP31 climate summit
At least 150 feared dead after migrant ship sinks off Senegal: NGO
Israeli minister orders assault in occupied West Bank village after two killed
Putin aide in talks with US officials as Zelenskyy set to meet Trump on Ukraine peace plan
Deadly blast hits mosque in Syria's Homs during Friday prayers
Türkiye detains another suspected Daesh militant over alleged New Year attack plot
Iran says foreign tanker seized with 4 million litres of 'smuggled fuel' in the Gulf
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial
North Korea's Kim pushes to expand missile, shell production to strengthen 'war deterrence'
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid
Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating border attacks despite ongoing military talks
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions