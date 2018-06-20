Turkey’s two main parties – the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party and the opposition Republican People's Party, CHP – share little disagreement about what to do about the war in Syria, which is to find a solution that will allow more than 3.5 million refugees to return home.

Similarly, both parties want Turkey to join the EU along with visa-free travel for Turkish citizens.

They would also both continue to press for the extradition from the US of Fetullah Gulen, although they disagree on how to go about it.

TRT World’sAndrew Hopkins reports from Ankara, Turkey.

There are six presidential candidates who will contest for the office on June 24.

The candidates' focus on foreign policy is generally shaped by their political background.