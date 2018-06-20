The Macedonian parliament formally ratified a landmark name agreement with Greece on Wednesday, paving the way for Skopje's admission to NATO and the opening of accession talks with the European Union.

Last week the foreign ministers of the two countries signed an accord to rename the tiny ex-Yugoslav republic the "Republic of North Macedonia," despite nationalist protests on both sides of their shared border.

In a vote boycotted by 51 opposition deputies, the ruling coalition in Macedonia's 120-seat parliament, led by the Social Democrats of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, approved the agreement.

The main opposition VMRO-DPMNE party boycotted the session.

'Our identity is Macedonian'

Zaev told lawmakers that Skopje and Athens have reached a "dignified and acceptable" agreement for both countries.

"We have not made a gift to anyone," Zaev said during Wednesday's debate. "Our language and identity is Macedonian."

Declaring its independence in 1991, Macedonia avoided the wars that battered some other ex-Yugoslav republics, but Greece refused to accept the country's name, saying it implied territorial claims on the Greek province of Macedonia and amounted to an appropriation of its ancient civilisation.