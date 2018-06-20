TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Record expat voter turnout for Turkey's elections
Almost 1.5 million Turkish citizens living abroad have cast their ballots between June 7 and 19, Sadi Guven, head of the Supreme Election Council (YSK), told reporters on Wednesday.
Record expat voter turnout for Turkey's elections
Envelopes containing ballot papers are being counted in Brussels, Belgium on June 19, 2018 as voting ends for Turkish presidential and general elections. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
June 20, 2018

Almost half of Turkish voters living abroad cast votes in Turkey’s June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections – a higher turnout than in previous polls, the nation's top election official said on Wednesday.

More than 1.48 million Turkish expats went to the polls between June 7 and 19, a turnout of 48.78 percent, Sadi Guven, head of the Supreme Election Council (YSK), told reporters in the capital Ankara, adding that the voting at foreign missions in 60 countries had occurred without incident.

In last year’s constitutional referendum, some 1.4 million Turkish citizens abroad cast votes, a turnout of 47.91 percent, he added.

But turnout is expected to rise further, as voting at customs gates will continue through Election Day, this Sunday, June 24, he said.

All the votes cast across Europe will be sent to Turkey by airmail and counted at the same time as the votes cast in Turkey on June 24, said Sadi.  

RECOMMENDED

Guven also warned against any attempts at electoral fraud, including double voting, saying, “We have never allowed nobody to abuse [the polls], and we never will.”

People who try to commit voter fraud can face up to five years in prison, he noted.

In Turkey, voters will go to the polls on June 24 – less than a week away.

Over three million Turks living abroad are eligible to vote for the presidential and general elections.

Six candidates are running for president, while 10 political parties are taking part in the parliamentary elections.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Emine Erdogan: We believe, like Palestinians, that Gaza will rise from the ashes
Three women wounded in stabbing spree on Paris metro, suspect arrested: officials
Türkiye denounces Israel's Somaliland recognition as unlawful, destabilising
Türkiye unveils Zero Waste Encyclopedia ahead of COP31 climate summit
At least 150 feared dead after migrant ship sinks off Senegal: NGO
Israeli minister orders assault in occupied West Bank village after two killed
Putin aide in talks with US officials as Zelenskyy set to meet Trump on Ukraine peace plan
Deadly blast hits mosque in Syria's Homs during Friday prayers
Türkiye detains another suspected Daesh militant over alleged New Year attack plot
Iran says foreign tanker seized with 4 million litres of 'smuggled fuel' in the Gulf
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial
North Korea's Kim pushes to expand missile, shell production to strengthen 'war deterrence'
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid
Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating border attacks despite ongoing military talks
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions