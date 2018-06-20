On 18 April 2018, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced early elections to be held on June 24.

Coincidentally, the announcement in Turkey was made exactly one year after British prime minister Theresa May called for snap elections in the UK.

A recent visit by President Erdogan to the UK in which he met with May as well as the Queen saw discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues, the latest developments in Cyprus, and the "joint action plan" in the Middle East regarding Syria, Iraq and Iran.

The focus, however, was largely on increasing Britain-Turkey trade and requests from the UK that Turkey uphold its international obligations of respecting political freedom and expressions. After the election results this month, it's unlikely the UK will be looking to redefine its “strategic” relationship when security and trade is the basis for their maintained relations.

Post-coup context

The main reason for bringing elections forward was to secure the internal political scene ahead of a regional settlement on Syria and consolidate the transition to a presidential system ahead of economic turbulence.

Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held for the first time since the failed coup of July 2016. As one of the first to express solidarity following the coup, the UK’s esteem in the eyes of Ankara has been wholly positive and enriched the prospects of its strategic relationship.

Several ministerial visits between Ankara and London have taken place which also include that of foreign minister Boris Johnson who called for a "jumbo" post-Brexit free-trade deal with Turkey despite once delivering a derogatory poem about Erdogan.

The UK’s response to the failed coup was one of a unique position of “understanding” which was described by the UK’s Foreign Common Wealth Office (FCO) as “a central and distinctive feature of the UK’s relationship with Turkey” grounded also on “respect, engagement at all levels and a clear understanding.”

A profitable union

Turkey’s economy and demographic potential is too dear for the UK to ignore. Almost 80 million make up Turkey’s youthful population, withnumbers expected to exceed 84 million by 2023. The UK's access to long term financing and with a specialisation in the service sector make Turkey an attractive investment proposition.

Turkey and the UK are also working on developing the first indigenous Turkish fighter jet with BAE Systems which will develop future-generation combat aircrafts for the Turkish military as part of a long–term contract between the UK and Turkey that will also include technological transfer between the long term allies. The hopes is that this will be the first of many lucrative contracts not only in the arms industry, but also in the pharmaceutical, chemical and technology sectors.