Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson on Wednesday confirmed reports that he and American pop star Ariana Grande are engaged after dating for less than two months.

Davidson, 24, told talk show host Jimmy Fallon in an appearance on The Tonight Show that the rumours of the past week were correct.

"I did," Davidson said, when asked by Fallon whether he had got engaged. "I feel like I've won a contest," he added about his romance with Grande.

Grande, 24, and Davidson went public about dating in late May through their social media accounts a few weeks after ending their previous relationships. Celebrity media reported last week that they were engaged.