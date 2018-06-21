The United Nations said Wednesday that the Syrian regime and rebel forces both committed war crimes during the five-year regime siege of the Eastern Ghouta suburbs of Damascus and the two-month offensive to retake the area from insurgents earlier this year.

The UN Commission of Inquiry condemned Bashar al-Assad's "barbaric and medieval" methods to lay siege and forcefully capture Eastern Ghouta, and condemned what it called the "longest running siege in modern history," which affected some 265,000 people.

The UN commission said in a statement: “The siege and recapture of Eastern Ghouta was marked by war crimes, crimes against humanity.”

The 23-page report said Syrians were exposed to “immense physical and psychological harm” as they endured bombardment and deprivation which sometimes caused preventable deaths.

The report urged all parties to desist from resorting to sieges in the future.

“In March, the Human Rights Council requested an urgent, comprehensive, and independent inquiry into recent events in Eastern Ghouta. Today’s report traces the siege and recapture of Eastern Ghouta by pro-government (regime) forces,” it said.

Decrying the escalating military campaign of pro-government forces this February and April to recapture the besieged enclave of Eastern Ghouta, it said the aerial and ground bombardments claimed hundreds of lives, including women and children.

“In an effort to avoid the bombardments, terrified civilians relocated to makeshift basement shelters in February, where they subsisted for months underground in dire circumstances,” it added.

The report also faulted the rebels, saying that between February and April insurgents relentlessly fired mortar rounds into Damascus and nearby areas, killing and maiming hundreds of Syrian civilians.

The statement also quoted Paulo Pinheiro, the group’s chair, as saying: “It is completely abhorrent that besieged civilians were indiscriminately attacked, and systematically denied food and medicine.

“What is clear from the terminal phase of this siege is that no warring party acted to protect the civilian population.”