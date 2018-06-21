Fears of a humanitarian crisis in Yemen's main port city Hudaida grew as fighting spilled into residential districts on Wednesday after Arab coalition forces seized the airport from the Iran-aligned Houthis.

Residents said coalition aircraft were bombing Houthi positions on roads leading to the airport as the group dug in against an onslaught by the Arab alliance to take the city, the Houthis' main port and the lifeline for millions of Yemenis.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the war in 2015 to roll back Houthi control of Yemen's main population centres and reinstate its internationally recognised government.

Coalition forces retook much of the south before the war, widely seen as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, bogged down.

In a bid to break the stalemate, the coalition attacked heavily defended Hudaida a week ago, pledging a swift operation to minimise civilian casualties and avoid disrupting vital aid to millions of Yemenis via the Red Sea port.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television that the alliance captured the airport on Wednesday and was now destroying nearby Houthi fortifications. He accused the group of placing tanks inside residential areas.

"We have been stuck in our houses for five days because we are afraid of going out due to the fighting. Our food supplies will run out within a week and there is no water," Fatima, 56, said, adding that bottled water was very expensive.

The escalation in fighting has wounded civilians, forced many to flee their homes and hampered humanitarian agencies, which are concerned about a potential cholera outbreak in the densely inhabited city as battles cut off water supplies.

"People are saying water has been disrupted in parts of Hudaida already. Some areas even prior to the war were not even connected to the main water supply," said Saleem Al Shamiri, livelihood coordinator at the Norwegian Refugee Council.

"We've done some initiatives...to educate people about safe water use as temperatures are rising," he told Reuters.

A Hudaida resident told Reuters that a considerable number of residents were now leaving the city. "The streets are almost empty, deserted," he said, adding that most were heading for Sanaa, Raymah and Wusab, in Houthi-controlled areas inland.

Kristine Beckerle, Yemen researcher at Human Rights Watch, said Hudaida residents were worried about the dangers of land mines placed on roads they might take to escape the war zone.