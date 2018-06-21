WORLD
4 MIN READ
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives birth to baby girl
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is the second elected leader in the world to hold office while pregnant. Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto gave birth while she was prime minister in 1990.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives birth to baby girl
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford have welcomed their first baby at Auckland City Hospital, New Zealand on 21 June,2018.
By Gizem Taşkın
June 21, 2018

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave birth to her first child, a girl, on Thursday, Ardern said in a posting on Instagram.

Ardern, 37, became New Zealand's youngest prime minister when she took office through a coalition deal last year after an inconclusive election, and now becomes the first woman in the country's history to give birth while in office.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has stepped in as acting prime minister and will run the country for the next six weeks while Ardern takes maternity leave, according to an agreement they published earlier.

Ardern gave birth in Auckland Hospital, the country's largest public hospital, with her partner, television presenter Clarke Gayford, at her side.

Supportive public

Ardern is one of the few elected leaders to hold office while pregnant. Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto gave birth while she was prime minister in 1990.

The public has generally been supportive of the popular prime minister. New Zealand has long had a progressive reputation and was the first country to give women the right to vote in 1893 and Ardern is the country's third female prime minister.

Ardern found out she was pregnant on October 13, just six days before she was propelled into the job when Peters, the leader of the New Zealand First Party, announced he was siding with her Labour Party in post-election negotiations.

RECOMMENDED

Peters is a colourful political veteran who first entered Parliament in 1978 and has held senior positions in both centre-left Labour and centre-right National governments.

Ardern had played down the chances of any disruption arising from her absence, saying she and Peters would be in regular contact.

"There actually hasn't really been a need to put down a plan ... We already talk about significant issues, that will just continue, we'll just be in different roles," she said in a interview with Fairfax media just before going on maternity leave.

Ardern has said she plans to return to work at the beginning of August.

Then, Gayford will take care of the baby and will travel with Ardern between their Auckland home and the capital, Wellington, as well on international engagements.

Ardern worked until late into her pregnancy, regularly encountering members of the public who touched her stomach and passed on gifts such as "onesies" and miniature rain boots, known as "gumboots."

"It's been great," she told reporters at her last major public event before giving birth.

"New Zealanders are incredibly generous people and have been generous in their support of me regardless of the politics just as another human being going into a new stage of life." 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Salah gives 10-man Egypt 1st AFCON 2025 knockout stage ticket with win against feisty South Africa
Emine Erdogan: We believe, like Palestinians, that Gaza will rise from the ashes
Three women wounded in stabbing spree on Paris metro, suspect arrested: officials
Türkiye denounces Israel's Somaliland recognition as unlawful, destabilising
Türkiye unveils Zero Waste Encyclopedia ahead of COP31 climate summit
At least 150 feared dead after migrant ship sinks off Senegal: NGO
Israeli minister orders assault in occupied West Bank village after two killed
Putin aide in talks with US officials as Zelenskyy set to meet Trump on Ukraine peace plan
Deadly blast hits mosque in Syria's Homs during Friday prayers
Türkiye detains another suspected Daesh militant over alleged New Year attack plot
Iran says foreign tanker seized with 4 million litres of 'smuggled fuel' in the Gulf
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial
North Korea's Kim pushes to expand missile, shell production to strengthen 'war deterrence'
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid
Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating border attacks despite ongoing military talks