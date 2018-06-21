The European Union is ready to engage with the United States to solve a trade row triggered by its decision to impose tariffs on European metals, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Thursday.

Describing the US tariffs as "illegal" and contravening World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, Malmstrom said there was no option but to take retaliatory action to protect European interests and jobs.

"We are always open to talk with the US. The whole EU is based on the idea that we talk," she told a seminar.

The European Union will begin charging import duties of 25 percent on a range of US products on Friday, in response to US tariffs put on EU steel and aluminium early this month, Malmstrom said.

The United States, after imposing punitive tariffs on a number of its top trading partners, this week threatened China with further duties on $200 billion worth of trade, escalating a conflict that has already drawn retaliatory steps from around the world.

Visiting New Zealand to begin talks on a free-trade agreement, Malmstrom sought its support to stand up for an open, rule-based trade system that she said was under threat from escalating friction between the United States and other major economies.

Malmstrom said she was "very worried" about the situation, as it could escalate into a "full trade war" that would disrupt global supply chains and damage the world economy.

She also took a swipe at US President Donald Trump's protectionist policies, voicing concern that some countries were "acting outside" rules agreed upon jointly at the World Trade Organization.