Turkey will take delivery of two of 30 F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike fighter jets in the US state of Texas on Thursday while the jets are set to arrive in the country in 2020, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in southern Antalya province, Cavusoglu said training for the Lockheed Martin-made jets will be carried out in the US until 2020.

"There will be training works until 2020. The arrival of the jets in Turkey will be in 2020," the foreign minister said.