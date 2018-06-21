Turkish military has “dealt with” terrorist PKK leaders in an air operation in Mount Qandil region of northern Iraq, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan’s remarks came during his governing Justice and Development (AK) Party’s election rally in southeastern Sanliurfa province.

“We conducted our first operation with 20 fighter jets and struck 10 significant points in Mount Qandil area.

“In our second operation, we dealt with their leaders' team when they were at a meeting in Mount Qandil area.”

On June 10, Turkish airstrikes destroyed 14 PKK terror targets in the mountainous region, the military said.

Reiterating Turkey's firm stance in the fight against terrorism, Erdogan said the region neighbouring Sanliurfa region would also be liberated from terrorists, and handed down to Arabs, Kurds, Turkmens, the real owners of the region.

During his address, the president also announced that an applied sciences university would be established in liberated northern Syrian city of Al Bab.

Erdogan said an applied sciences faculty would be established in Al Bab in co-ordination with Turkey's Maarif Foundation and Harran University.

Erdogan recalled that Syria's Jarablus and Al Bab towns and Afrin city were all cleared of terrorists after Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations.

"Nearly 200,000 Syrians returned to these areas, to Jarablus and now to Afrin. And now we have made a deal with America and are making Manbij a safer area."

Operations continue in Iraq

"My Arab brothers in Manbij are returning and will return to their lands," Erdogan said.