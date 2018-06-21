Iraq's Supreme Court on Thursday endorsed a manual recount of all ballots from last month's national elections, but rejected the invalidation of ballots from abroad and from voters displaced by recent conflict.

Authorities have been struggling to address allegations raised by underperforming parties that the May vote was marred by fraud.

The court ruling concerned a law passed by Parliament that mandated a full, manual recount of the vote, and other measures addressing what President Fuad Masum and the national elections commission described as political interference.

A warehouse storing ballots from eastern Baghdad was burned down days after the parliament filed the legislation. No suspects have been named in the apparent arson, and authorities have not given an estimate as to how many ballots were destroyed in the fire.

The Supreme Court said the legislation was broadly constitutional and endorsed the order to replace the Independent Elections Commission with a panel of nine judges to supervise the recount. The commission, deflecting allegations of fraud, had refused to conduct a recount.

Journalist Ash Gallagher speaks to TRT World from Sulaymaniyah in Iraq.