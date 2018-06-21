Militants from the YPG/PKK terror group will begin leaving northern Syria’s Manbij region from July 4, following a month of preparations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

He made the comments in an interview with a private Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk.

Cavusoglu said the roadmap for a solution in Manbij agreed upon by the US and Turkey is being implemented fully.

Meanwhile, Turkish security sources said militants from the YPG terror group abandoned their positions on the route to Manbij as Turkish and American troops separately patrol the outskirts and Manbij city centre.