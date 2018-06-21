Google, Facebook , Microsoft and other tech giants could face more curbs on their market power after a European Parliament committee voted in favour of tougher copyright rules on Wednesday.

The copyright rules, proposed by the European Commission two years ago, are designed to take account of the growing role of online platforms, forcing them to share revenues with publishers and bear liability for copyright infringement on the internet.

The vote by the Legal Affairs Committee is likely to be the Parliament's official stance as it heads into negotiations with EU countries on a common position, unless dissenting lawmakers force a vote at the general assembly next month.

Break the internet?

While internet luminaries and activists and some lawmakers have criticised the EU reforms, copyright holders have applauded them.

German lawmaker Julia Reda, part of the Greens group in the parliament, opposed the EU proposal and said the measures would break the internet.

"People will run into trouble doing everyday things like discussing the news and expressing themselves online. Locking down our freedom to participate to serve the special interests of large media companies is unacceptable," she said in a statement.

"I will challenge this outcome and request a vote in the European Parliament next month," she said.

Criticism and praise

Criticism has focused on two articles of the proposed new law. Article 11 or the so-called neighbouring right for press publishers could force Google, Microsoft and others to pay publishers for showing news snippets.