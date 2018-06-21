ANKARA - "Turkey is being forced to respond to the ill-advised and unsupportable steel tariffs enacted by the United States while we hoped that we could resolve the issue through dialogue," the Ministry of Economy said Thursday.

In a written statement, the ministry said the US and Turkey are important trading partners, and the positive impact of that relationship is clear, as Turkish commodities, including steel are crucial to many American industries and create many American jobs.

"We have repeatedly and clearly communicated that none of America's stated criteria for imposing tariffs are applicable to Turkey or Turkish exporters," it said.

Pointing the US' trade surplus in steel trade with Turkey, the ministry said: "However, our American partners appear unwilling to consider the facts or the negative impact its tariffs will have on a great many US companies and workers."