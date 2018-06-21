East African leaders assembled on Thursday in Ethiopia to push for peace in South Sudan, but reconciliation remained elusive.

South Sudan's armed opposition on Thursday rejected any "imposition" of a peace deal and asked for more time after the first face-to-face meeting between President Salva Kiir and rival Riek Machar in almost two years when a peace deal collapsed and fighting re-erupted between their forces.

South Sudanese rebels said that more time is needed to secure lasting peace in the country and it would be necessary to address the root causes of a civil war.

An opposition statement called Wednesday night's meeting "cordial" and said the two sides discussed the prospects for peace "in broad terms." In statements ahead of the meeting held by the regional bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the rebel group warned that the current model for the peace process is "unrealistic" and that "there is no shortcut to peace."

"For any meaningful dialogue to take place, it should be within the context of a comprehensive political settlement," the group said. "So that the guns can fall silent and a conducive environment for dialogue established."

The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) rebel group, led by Riek Machar said the solution to the five-year civil war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and forced more than 3 million people to flee their homes, was to revisit the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA).

The CPA was agreed in 2005 between Sudan and South Sudan that was aimed at ending the civil war in Sudan and paved the way for South Sudan to hold its ultimately successful secession.

"The current model, with its various workshops, though they are very informative, is unrealistic, as it is not for lack of technical experts that there is war in the country, nor will the workshops stop the war," the group said.

The imposition of an agreement on the parties will not work, the statement said.