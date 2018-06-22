Protesters took to the streets in Spain Thursday after a court ordered the release on bail of five men sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually abusing a young woman at Pamplona's bull-running festival.

The men, who called themselves "the pack" in a WhatsApp messaging group, had been accused of raping a woman, then 18, at the entrance to an apartment building in Pamplona on July 7, 2016, at the start of the week-long San Fermin festival, which draws tens of thousands of visitors.

Released on bail

All five were convicted of sexual abuse in April but were acquitted of the more serious crime of sexual assault, which includes rape, as the court did not consider that the victim had been subjected to intimidation or violence, sparking nationwide protests to demand that the law be changed.

They appealed their jail terms and a Pamplona court on Thursday ordered that the five men be released on bail of 6,000 euros ($7,000) pending the outcome of the appeal, according to Spanish media reports.

The court will publish its decision on Friday, a court spokesman said without giving details.

Women's rights groups immediately took to social media to call for protests on Thursday night with the slogan: "If the pack hits the streets, we will as well."

'It is a shame'