US broadcast network ABC said on Thursday it has ordered a 10-episode spinoff of comedy "Roseanne" that will air without any involvement of its creator Roseanne Barr, who sparked widespread outrage by tweeting a racial slur.

Other original cast members including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert will appear in the show, which has a working title of "The Conners," ABC said in a statement.

ABC, owned by Walt Disney Co, canceled "Roseanne" in May after Barr sparked widespread anger with a tweet comparing black former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape. Barr wrote in a now-deleted message that if the Islamist political movement "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj." Barr later apologized for making a bad joke.

ABC said Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the spinoff.

The new series will air this autumn, ABC said, and will feature characters Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.

The network did not explain what will happen to Barr's character.

"After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before," the ABC statement said, referring to the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois.